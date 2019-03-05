Drones light up the sky as Brahmastra team unveil their logo at Kumbh Mela

Around 150 drones lit up the sky forming the "Brahmastra" logo at Kumbh on Maha Shivratri on Monday as actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji came together for a one-of-a-kind film marketing initiative.



"It's the 'Brahmastra' logo day... Our journey has just about begun and we are at the Kumbh mela, and we are very excited. Look up at the sky," Alia said ahead of the logo launch.



Ranbir said: "(I am) Very excited... can't match her energy, but super excited."



Ayan shared Alia and Ranbir's photograph on Instagram and captioned it "Shiva and Isha", the actors' on-screen characters from the film.



The team looked up at the sky as the logo was formed by drones, something never done before for a film's promotion, according to Alia.



Hours before the logo unveiling, the team members had teased fans with what they had planned.



Alia took to Instagram and asked fans, "Why do you think we are going to Kumbh Mela?" and Ranbir joked "to leave you there".



On a serious note, the actress said: "It is a special day and it is a supremely special plan from the team of 'Brahmastra'. We are excited about it."



Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his Dharma Productions banner, also tweeted: "Tonight, the Kumbh Mela is going to be a lot more magical."



"Brahmastra", releasing this Christmas, is a fantasy adventure trilogy. The film by Fox Star Studios also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.