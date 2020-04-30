Mumbai, April 30 (IANS): Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain and Abhishek Bachchan turned out to provide moral support and strength to Ranbir Kapoor at his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral, who breathed last earlier in the day.



The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium. He was reportedly cremated in an electric chamber.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a few pictures alongside a video of Rishi's last journey. In a few pictures, Rishi Kapoor's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor was seen crying inconsolably. Another person who was seen getting very emotional was Alia Bhatt.



The pictures also showed all the family members and friends who were present at the funeral wearing masks and gloves, in their bid to follow precautions amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.

His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.



