One of the Bollywood finest cine icons, Rishi Kapoor had once said that 'cinema as a medium is so universal that it touches thousands of hearts'. Even though the original chocolate boy, who made wearing a sweater cool and chic, passed away today morning, the 67-year-old actor has left behind numerous movies that will stay forever in the hearts of many.



1. Bobby

The 1973 romantic film was the perfect way to launch a star kid in a leading role. It had love, fun, drama and songs that could be heard on a loop. Produced and directed by Rishi's famous father Raj Kapoor, Bobby was about teenage romance with the financial status of the couple's families playing the villain. The film made Rishi and Dimple Kapadia the 'it couple' on the big screen.

2. Khel Khel Mein

In the 1975 movie, his pairing with Neetu Singh (who he ended up marrying) was loved by one and all. It saw them and actor Rakesh Roshan as college students, who play a prank. Soon, the film turns to a gripping thriller.

3. Amar Akbar Anthony

The Manmohan Desai 1977 multi-starrer is widely considered one of the best examples of Bollywood masala entertainment ever. It told the story about three brothers, played by Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi, each raised in different religious households later reunite in a chance encounter.

4. Karz

The 1980 reincarnation story, directed by Subhash Ghai, had Rishi playing Monty, who discovers that in his past life he was killed by his gold-digger wife (Simi Garewal).

5. Chandni

Another romantic film, released in 1989, saw him playing Chandni's (Sridevi) fiance, Rohit, who gets paralysed in an accident and she is forced to relocate to Mumbai where her boss, Lalit, falls for her.

6. Do Dooni Chaar

The 2010 comedy-drama was about a middle-class school teacher (Rishi) who tries to keep his wife (Neetu) and children happy in inflationary times and dreams of buying a car.

7. Agneepath

The audience got to see him in a villainous avatar in the 2012 film. Rishi was cast as Rauf Lala, a kohl-eyed underworld don, in the story of crime and revenge that also starred Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan.

8. Kapoor & Sons

In the 2016 movie, he played a 90-year-old grandfather, who lusts after a cardboard cutout of Mandakini, watches porn and makes nasty remarks at people including nurses attending to him.

9. 102 Not Out

The 2018 film brought Rishi and Amitabh Bachchan together on the big screen as son and father. While Amitabh played a 102-year-old who enjoys life, Rishi's character, a 76-year-old, believed that he was too old to enjoy life.

10. Mulk

The 2018 film raised questions about religion and patriotism. It revolved around the struggles of a Muslim joint family from a Hindu majority town in India, who fight to reclaim their honour after a member of their family takes to terrorism. Rishi played Murad Ali Mohammed, a respected lawyer.

