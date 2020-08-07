Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been cast as the lead pair in an upcoming film by director Abhishek Kapoor. Reports say the film is a progressive love story.



Vaani said it is "a lovely, heart-rendering film," and that she is "thrilled" to act opposite Ayushmann. "He is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I am thrilled about our first film together is a beautiful love story," said the actress in a news report.



Abhishek who is known for films such as Kai Po Che, Rock On!!! and Kedarnath, was keen to cast Vaani in his next film. He said, "I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She is beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combo will be electrifying."



On working with Abhishek, Vaani said, "I have always wanted to work with him. I am inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision."



The film casts Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete. It is set in north India, and shooting is scheduled to begin in October.