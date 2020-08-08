If you are looking to explore regional films this weekend, here are all the Tollywood films that you must include in your list. Apart from Uma Maheswara Urga Roopasya which premiered on Netflix recently, there are several other entertaining flicks you can watch too. So slice-of-life tale or super dramatic plots, take your pick!

A still from Uma Maheswara Urga Roopasya





Oh! Baby

Starring Samantha Akkineni, this film chronicles the journey of a septuagenarian who gets another chance to relive her 20s.



Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

This Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer, directed by Trivikram was a huge commercial success.

It is all about the story of a young man whose life is suddenly turned upside down when he figures out he was switched at birth.

A still from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo



Bheeshma

This film is a narrative about Bheeshma Prasad who suddenly finds new meaning in life as he gets a chance to prove himself to the girl he loves when he is suddenly appointed CEO of her workplace. The popular film stars Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna.

Bheeshma







Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

That film starring Vishwaksen chronicles the story of four childhood friends who get a chance of making their dream of becoming a filmmaker come true.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi





Awe

This film produced by actor Nani became quite the talk of the town with its thrilling plot. It stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Regina Cassandra and tackles issues like child abuse and drug abuse.

Awe

Care of Kancharapalem

This life-affirming tale won the heart of its audience as it features slice-of-life love stories that take place in the small town.