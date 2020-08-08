Mumbai (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has urged his fans to avoid any kind of social gathering on his birthday on August 9, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The actor turns 44 on Sunday.



"A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable."

"I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe," the actor posted from his verified Twitter account on Friday, two days ahead of his birthday.



Amid the lockdown, Mahesh has been spending quality time with his family, going by the pictures and videos he shares on social media.



Fondly called the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh will next be seen in Major. He will also be producing the film inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.



Major is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Major is set to release later this year.