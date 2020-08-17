With Ganpati festivals all set to kick start across the country and with all fervour especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, actor Bhumi Pednekar is requesting all the citizens to choose eco-friendly Ganpati for the festivities. Given the coronavirus situation, the immersion of the idols too becomes extremely sensitive and Bhumi feels people should adopt to DIY methods of making Ganpati idols at home.



“This is my most favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realised that there are better ways of celebrating this festival which are more sustainable. Nature is God and God is nature and we have to find better alternatives to preserve the same,” says Bhumi.

Bhumi Pednekar



Bhumi is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi has launched both online and offline initiatives called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising people of our country to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar





For the Ganpati festival, Bhumi has joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread this important message. Dattadri specialises in making tree Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can be immersed in clay pots after the festivities are over and the seeds then sprout to life, giving birth to a new tree. She will also upload several cool DIY ways of making Ganpati idols at home, which are extremely eco-friendly, in a bid to create climate awareness.



“I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by the citizens at home to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environment-friendly alternatives like this which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country,” adds Bhumi.