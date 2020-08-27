When was the last time you hugged someone just to experience the feeling of being loved and cared for? For those who haven’t been able to do this in a long while, the short film Call Him Eddy could help discover the joy of the human touch.



Set in Bengaluru, the narrative follows Eddy, a professional cuddler, played by Sanjay Suri. Eddy lives on the outskirts of the city and charges Rs 2,000 per session for cuddling. A journalist named Riya, portrayed by Eisha Chopra, visits him to find out more about what he does. Sanjay, says, “When we shot the film, there was no hint of what was coming. Today, with the emergence of the virtual world, and the way people are living their lives, I think we have understood that an emoticon can never replace a real hug.”

His character offers warmth and comfort to anyone who visits him, without any preconceived notions or judgment. “Relationships are being destroyed because of virtual interference and digital culture. Eddy has learnt the importance of the here and now and gives others a sense of comfort through his service,” explains the actor.



Riya is cynical at first about the concept of professional cuddlers and thinks it is a con job. She starts the interaction on a skeptical note but later opens up to the stranger and reveals her deepest secrets. Within the 20-minute narrative, both characters evolve and transition to showcase their vulnerabilities and that’s what

makes this short film an intense emotional journey. Filmmaker Sanjeev Vig who has earlier made Rogan Josh, starring Naseeruddin Shah, is the man behind Call Him Eddy.



When he was thinking of ideas to make a film at a single location, Sanjeev chanced upon the word cuddling on the Internet. “The word cuddling evokes mixed emotions. I was quite intrigued by it. That’s when I realised that as a concept, it’s not just about the physicality of it, but is more about communication. If this film changes the perception or thoughts of the audience about communication, it will be my biggest achievement,” he signs off.

