Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS): Aamir Khan has expressed condolences at the demise of film producer Vinay Sinha.

Aamir and Salman Khan had co-starred in Sinha's 1994 comedy flick Andaz Apna Apna along with Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film has attained cult status over the decades.



"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Aamir.



The veteran producer passed away on January 24. He had also produced films such as Chor Police (1983), Ameer Aadmi Ghareeb Aadmi (1985) and Naseeb (1997).



Andaz Apna Apna is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood has ever made.

Although the film only managed moderate business at the box-office, it is regarded as a classic by most Bollywood buffs two and a half decades after its release.



Commenting on Aamir's tweet, a user shared: "RIP Vinayji... AAA was, is and will be remain most comedy film ever made in India."



Another user wrote: "One of the most epic comedy movie in Hindi... I have not seen any movie which still makes me laugh every time I watch it!"



As per reports, Vinay Sinha was contemplating to do something on the lines of his cult film, though not exactly a sequel or remake.

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh had reportedly been approached for the film.