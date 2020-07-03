Ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday morning after a massive heart attack, has been instrumental in the career of several Bollywood heroines. She has taught them dance as well as adda and among them is Sunny Leone.



Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone, who was taught the basics of Indian folk dance by the late choreographer, penned an emotional post.



Sharing a black-and-white picture, Sunny admits going to Saroj Khan's videos to learn from her over and over again.



"My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace. My heart goes out to the family, close friends and to all those out there who have lost this beautiful person from your life. RIP Mam!" she captioned the post.





One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan who was fondly called 'Masterji' was admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. Although she was suffering from multiple health issues, she had tested negative for COVID-19.



