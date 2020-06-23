After premiering in the country at 50th International Film Festival of India in Panorama section, National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next film, Pareeksha-The Final Test, is all set to make its UK premiere at the prestigious Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 27. This year the festival will be held online because of coronavirus restrictions.

Though according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 by NGO Pratham, one out of four children are leaving Class VIII without basic reading skills, we keep on reading about success stories of the exceptionally gritty and talented few who manage to excel despite humongous hindrances.

We often see headlines like a small-time farmer’s daughter becoming an IAS officer (May ’09), a fruit juice seller's daughter topping the UP board exams (May ’14) or a rickshaw puller's son securing 48th rank in UPSC exam in his first attempt (Aug ’17).

Priyanka Bose and Adil Hussain in Pareeksha

Pareeksha is about such people who emerge victorious after their own ‘trial by fire'. Inspired from the real experience of an IPS officer, Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives us a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve the opportunity.

The films starring Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, will also be streaming as an original on Zee 5.

Adil Hussain with Prakash Jha while shooting Pareeksha