After premiering in the country at 50th International Film Festival of India in Panorama section, National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next film, Pareeksha-The Final Test, is all set to make its UK premiere at the prestigious Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 27. This year the festival will be held online because of coronavirus restrictions.
Though according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 by NGO Pratham, one out of four children are leaving Class VIII without basic reading skills, we keep on reading about success stories of the exceptionally gritty and talented few who manage to excel despite humongous hindrances.
We often see headlines like a small-time farmer’s daughter becoming an IAS officer (May ’09), a fruit juice seller's daughter topping the UP board exams (May ’14) or a rickshaw puller's son securing 48th rank in UPSC exam in his first attempt (Aug ’17).
Pareeksha is about such people who emerge victorious after their own ‘trial by fire'. Inspired from the real experience of an IPS officer, Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives us a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve the opportunity.
The films starring Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, will also be streaming as an original on Zee 5.
"Pareeksha tells the story of a brilliant boy being deprived of his right to education due to his poverty-stricken family. The far-reaching consequences of such a situation are disastrous. COVID-19 has locked us all in and the OTT platforms are serving as windows to the world of stories. But good stories matter a lot. It shapes our worldview. Pareeksha is one such story that will stir your heart," tells Adil Hussain.
“Pareeksha is a film with its heart in the right place. A father who aspires to educate his child, a child who has the seed of a genius and an officer who waters that seed to grow. With adequate opportunity, many can bloom and that's the message the film carries,” says Sanjay Suri.
Talking about the inspiration behind the film the writer-director-producer-actor, Jha says, “The film is inspired by the real events and people. Abhayanand is an IPS officer and educationist who while serving as the Police Chief in Bihar’s Naxal infested areas, came across kids from those villages who were so bright with the native wisdom that they inspired him to begin coaching them to crack the IIT-JEE that young students must clear to be able to join one of the best educational institutes in the country. Their success had a great impact in the crime-infested badlands of Bihar and made a difference”.
Abhayanand, who is a Physics graduate continues to conduct free tutorials and has now taken his social experiment to a wider forum so that more underprivileged and talented children from minority communities can also benefit from it.