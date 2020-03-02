Actress Tanya Desai, who has done a Punjabi music album with T Series, and recently shot with Rahul Roy for Night and Fog, is set to make her debut in Tamil cinema opposite Daniel Balaji in Godman.

Produced by Ilango Raghupathy and directed by Babu Yogeswaran, the series will premiere on Zee 5. It also stars Jeyaprakash and Sonia Agarwal.

Speaking about her role and the series, the actress says, "It’s a crime thriller series revolving around religion and politics. I’m playing a role called Maya opposite Daniel Balaji."

"She is the one who believes a lot in God and a beautiful woman, extremely intelligent."

"All in all, it’s a beautiful character and I have never played a role like this ever. I have shot in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Munnar."

Sharing more about her work experiences, she said, "Jai Prakash Sir and Daniel Balaji, both are supremely talented people. I had great fun working with these two and have learnt a lot from them."

"Daniel became a really good friend, he is super cool on set. I mean, Tamil is the most beautiful language if one can speak it, and for me, it became so easy because of the team."

"They were super supportive and punctual. People are so organised and punctual about work. We used to have a 7 am shift and 7 pm sharp pack-up. This was the thing that clicked with me the most!"