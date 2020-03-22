Veteran actor, screenplay writer and director Visu passed away on Sunday evening in Chennai. He was 74.

Visu was battling kidney-related ailments for many years, according to reports. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai, reports confirmed.

The versatile actor is known to have starred in over 60 films and directed around 25 films.

Visu initially worked as an assistant to director K Balachander and he also worked as a scriptwriter for many successful films like the Rajinikanth-starrers Thillu Mullu and Natrikkann, before becoming an independent director.

Visu debuted as a director with the Balachander-produced film Kanmani Poonga. His second film Manal Kayiru turned out to became one of the biggest hits of that year.

Visu was known for his films based on family issues, such as Thirumathi Oru Vegumathi, Samsaram Adhu Minsaaram, and Penmani Aval Kanmani.

As an actor, he was last seen in Manal Kayiru 2 (2016), the sequel to one of his earliest directorial successes, Manal Kayiru.

Visu had a successful stint on television as well, as he hosted the popular weekly debate show Arattai Arangam.

The noted film personality is survived by his wife Sundhari and daughters Lavanya, Sangeetha and Kalpana.