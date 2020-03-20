Mumbai, March 20 (IANS): The much-anticipated release of actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83 has been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.



The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 10.



Ranveer, who will be seen playing the role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, took to Instagram, where he shared a post.



It read: "In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of '83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal.



"We urge fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. '83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we will bounce back from this soon."



Ranveer then captioned the post: "'83 is not just our film but the nation's film. But the health and safety of the nation comes first. Stay Safe, take care. We shall be back soon!"



The Kabir Khan-directed '83 tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

The film also stars Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing Kapil's wife Romi.

It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem.