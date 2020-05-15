A day after announcing the premiere of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video today announced that it will be releasing Anu Menon’s much-awaited biopic on mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi.

Helmed by National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, the film brings to screen the story of Shakuntala Devi, mathematics genius, writer and astrologer who was popularly known as the human-computer. It will also see Sanya Malhotra essaying the role of Shakuntala’s daughter Anupama.

“Shakuntala Devi’s passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms - and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on-screen, her story is one that calls out to be told! And there’s no one better than Vidya Balan to capture Shakuntala’s wit and wisdom!,” said Anu Menon, who had previously directed Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin-starrer Waiting.



She further added, “I’m so excited that the film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video and everyone will get to experience Shakuntala’s incredible journey and Vidya’s magical portrayal of her soon!”



The film, which also features Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles, has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

The release date hasn’t been announced yet.

