The new song, Baby Touch Me, from Nani and Sudheer Babu-starrer V was launched online on Wednesday.

The track that's sung by Sharvi Yadav showcases the chemistry between Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas. Composed by Amit Trivedi, it is a peppy number from the thriller that is written and directed by Mohana Krishan Indraganti. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in a key role.



The romantic track Vastuna was released earlier, and Baby Touch Me is foot-tapping dance number. The song features the lead couple who are seen to be grooving to the number.

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 5 and will stream in 200 countries.



