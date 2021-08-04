Reports: Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical saga Baiju Bawra will see Ranveer Singh in the eponymous role. While rumours were abuzz with several names, including Ranbir Kapoor, a source close to Bhansali Productions shared that it was only Ranveer who was being seriously considered for the part.

“Bhansali’s focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi. But now since erroneous information on the male casting of Baiju Bawra was being leaked out, Bhansali has decided to announce Ranveer Singh in the ambitious grand musical's title role,” the source told a media outlet.



Rubbishing the reports that the role was initially offered to Ranbir Kapoor but he declined, the source stated that Ranbir was never offered Baiju Bawra. “The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur,” added the source.



Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously worked together in three films, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). The last film saw Ranveer as Alauddin Khalji for which he was praised by the film critics. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also has Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up which will mark his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt.