Reports: Grahan actress Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Hindi remake of hit Malayalam film Godha and Baahubali Part 3

Reports have speculated that actress Wamiqa Gabbi may star in the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film Godha and Baahubali Part 3.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has worked predominantly in Punjabi and Malayalam films, will be starring in the Hindi remake of her hit 2017 Malayalam film Godha, according to reports.

Godha, which received a fairly good response from the audience, revolves around a Punjab university wrestling champion named Aditi Singh (Wamiqa Gabbi) and former wrestler Das (Tovino Thomas), who falls in love with Aditi.

Now, sources say the Hindi remake of Godha is “tentatively in talks,” and that Wamiqa would be starring in the remake if all goes well. The sources were quoted as saying, “The Hindi remake of Godha is tentatively in talks. If everything works out, Wamiqa would be starring in the film. Godha was a very successful film and it was Wamiqa who really drove the film forward. If the film gets remade in Hindi, the audience would definitely find it to be a great watch (sic).”

Wamiqa Gabbi was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Grahan, which was released in late June, and received widespread praise for her performance in this debut series.

The actress is known for lead roles in films like Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013) alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tamil movie Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam (2016), and Malayalam film 9 (2019), co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas. Wamiqa has also starred in several Punjab films, including Ishq Brandy (2014), Nikka Zaildar 2 (2017), Parahuna (2018), and Dil Diyan Gallan (2019). She made her acting debut with the Bollywood movie Jab We Met (2007) through a supporting role.

Wamiqa has raised expectations within Bollywood following the success of her series Grahan. According to sources, the actress might play the role of young Sivagami Devi in the magnum opus and the third installment by Rajamouli, Baahubali: Before the Beginning. It was also reported that she replaced Mrunal Thakur to play the lead part.

The actress also shared a post on Instagram on Monday in which she could be seen practising a sword fighting sequence with a stunt choreographer/assistant using fake swords. The impressive clip has won the hearts of netizens and stirred more speculations about whether Wamiqa might be playing the role of Sivagami in the Baahubali sequel.

In other news, Wamiqa will also be seen next in the Netflix series Mai with Sakshi Tanwar.

