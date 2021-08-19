Tahira Kashyap announces first directorial feature, Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her first directorial feature film. Titled Sharmaji Ki Beti, it stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.

The film is a multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle-class female experience, and will offer a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.



“Sharmaji Ki Beti is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote,” Tahira told the media.



The announcement didn't come as a surprise. Tahira, who has been a storyteller since her childhood and has directed short films Toffee, Pinni, and more recently Quarantine Crush, has had a full-length feature film on her mind for a long.



“The only thought that is worrying me is, ‘When am I going to make my first feature film’. Anybody who is making short films is heading in the direction of making a feature film, and I am most excited about doing that,” Tahira had told INDULGE last year.

The actress also took to social media to make the announcement. “Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening. I feel only gratitude,” Tahira wrote, adding, “Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up. And I was supported with like minded people who were there through and through with me on this journey, thank you.”



