Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan ropes in Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah for his directorial debut

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey to star Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma among others

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan is all set to make his directorial debut with a thriller titled Kuttey.

The film will feature an interesting ensemble cast comprising Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.



The motion poster was shared on social media by Arjun Kapoor.





Aasmaan, who has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts in New York, has also assisted his father on films like Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf and Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola.

Kuttey is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.