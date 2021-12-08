Shang-Chi to get a sequel

A sequel to Marvel's latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is officially on the way. Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton who directed the film is set to return for the sequel and is also on board for a Marvel series that will be out on Disney+ Hotstar. The director has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with the makers.



Speaking about the deal, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement, "Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started."



Shang-Chi is Marvel Cinematic Universe's first film to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung. More details on the sequel are expected soon.