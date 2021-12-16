‘I have been a warrior all along’: Aditi Prabhudeva

Aditi Prabhudeva has chosen a different path in her acting career so far. She enjoys portraying female-centric roles and wants to do content-based films. The Ranganayaki actor’s next, Aana, directed by Manoj P Nadalumane has her experimenting with a horror-fantasy subject. Is being part of such films a deliberate choice by Aditi? “My career started as an anchor, and after a stint on the small screen, I entered cinema.

I began with low-budget films, pairing opposite newcomers, and associating with fresh and talented directors. Probably, this is what made a lot of filmmakers approach me with different characters. As a heroine, I don’t want to be just called ‘cute’ or ‘beautiful’. I want to be complimented for my acting. Whether it was my previous film, Rangayanayaki, or Aana or my next, Totapuri, I feel excited when filmmakers approach me with unique characters,” she says.

Aditi candidly admits that in 95 per cent of films it is the hero who is projected first, and the heroine is usually projected as a decorative item purpose. “Being part of the 5 per cent is what makes the difference,” she says.

One of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, Aditi reveals she is not aware of how she manages to juggle between various projects. “Maybe I don’t have any other diversion, and that’s one of the reason’s I’m able to concentrate on various projects,” says Aditi, who is currently filming for Dhananjay’s Jamaligudda, and Prajwal Devaraj’s Mafia. “What I enjoy the most is being in front of the camera, and that visual instrument has fulfilled a lot of my wishes, and it has been of great support,” she says.

Is Aditi confident that she can carry a film on her shoulders? “When I entered the field, I didn’t have any support. I have been a warrior all along. I have taken risks with each film. Likewise, I have accepted every compliment and criticism coming my way. Being the face of a cinema, I put my best effort to draw the spectators. There is pressure, but it is part of an actor’s journey,” Aditi asserts.

Calling Aana a horror-fantasy drama, Aditi explains the caption that reads ‘the rise of India’s first female superhero’. “The term ‘superhero’ should not lead to a different kind of expectations from the audience about Aana. When it comes to Hollywood films, any superhero subject will always see the rise of a certain power, and they soon follow the franchise model. Similarly, Aana will see the rise of a female superhero, and if this is accepted, then the team has plans to go with sequels,” says Aditi, who plays three shades in the film. “I liked the music scored by Rithvik Muralidhar. He has done a fantastic job. I usually watch a lot of horror films and have a lot of knowledge about sound effects. I felt his work is impressive in Aana,” she says.

Aditi shares that she wanted to bring in her style to the role, and preferred not to look for references. However, she admits of taking time to fit into the character in Aana. “On the first day of the shoot, my director kept telling me that he could only see me smiling. I remember after 12 days of a night schedule, I went blank on the 13th day and I felt like being haunted,” she chuckles.

Aana makes for a unique film and has raised a lot of expectations. “For me, I want my producers, who have put faith in me to get back their investment. The film is backed by a female producer, Pooja Vasanth, and the team has done a decent job,” she signs off.