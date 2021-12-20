It's a wrap for Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargirathu

We had previously reported that director Pa Ranjith will next be helming a film titled Natchathiram Nagargirathu. The film will mark Ranjith's return to the romance genre after his debut film Attakathi which came out in 2012. It's now known that the film's shooting has been wrapped up. The film's lead, Kalidas Jayaram, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Sharing a photo from the sets, the Paava Kadhaigal actor said, "Natchathiram Nagargirathu, what a journey this has been. Happy to have been a part of this beautiful film. Thank you Pa Ranjith for guiding me through this epic journey and big hugs to all my co-stars in the film Dushara Vijayan and Kalaiyarasan." In another tweet, he said, "it's been one heck of a ride that I'm never gonna forget. Now I can't wait for you guys to watch this in theatres."

Interestingly, the film hasn't been officially announced yet. According to sources, Natchathiram Nagargirathu also stars Hari Krishnan and Sarpatta Parambarai fame Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film will have cinematography by Kishor Kumar and music by Tenma, who both had collaborated in Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu which was bankrolled by Ranjith.