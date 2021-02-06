Amazon Prime Video on February 6 unveiled the trailer of the eagerly-anticipated sequel of the Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal and Meena.

The trailer takes viewers into the intriguing world of George Kutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and talks about how their lives get altered after one fateful night.

Set to release globally on February 19, 2021, across 240 countries and union territories, the film was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The movie has Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar playing crucial roles.

Picking up from where the first part ended, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie has raised the stakes with an edgier and more thrilling plot.

Drishyam, a highly successful film that was released in 2015, is the first Malayalam movie to hit ₹50 crore at the box office. The first part was about a father who helps cover up a murder accidentally committed by his family.

The movie was also remade in Tamil and released in 2015, starring actors Kamal Haasan and Gautami. The Tamil version grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office.

The gripping tale of the sequel is expected to keep fans at the edge of their seats, with George Kutty (Mohanlal) striving to protect his family once again.

Check out the trailer for the sequel here: