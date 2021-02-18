A gem of a movie from the past, Frozen, directed by Shivajee Chandrabhushan is all set for screening at the Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a collaborative effort of Filmkaravan and Youtube. A platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in the past years, emerging talent and innovative content creators, BFF will show Frozen along with Uss Paar that will be screened on February 25.

Caption

Abhay Deol who is on the advisory board of the Bandra Film Festival unveiled the trailer of Frozen and Uss Paar on his Instagram handle.

The poster of Frozen

Frozen, directed by Shivajee Chandrabhushan starring Danny Denzongpa, Aamir Bashir & Yashpal Sharma, is a sombre journey of a family’s struggle in fighting against all odds when confronted by insurmountable hardships. Uss Paar, an offbeat touching film by Arati Kadav, starring Jackie Shroff and Ovi Dixit, is ‘The endearing story of a little girl’s unwavering efforts in sending across the mud to her idol maker father. With the help of a kind-hearted TT, whether her efforts bear fruit is the crux of the story.

The films will release on Bandra Film Festivals Youtube channel on February 25.