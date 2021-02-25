Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra shared the teaser of her next film Pagglait which is all set to drop on Netflix next month.

Sanya who was last seen in Ludo opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, is playing a married woman in this comedy-drama written and directed by Umesh Bist. The 42-second trailer shows Sanya confiding to her co-star of the absence of any overwhelming emotions post the death of her 5-month-old husband. “I don’t feel like crying” she is heard saying in the teaser.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms, and Sikhya Entertainment and stars Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang, alongside Malhotra.

On her social media account Sanya, sharing the teaser wrote, “Emotions in this house are either running high or not at all.”

Pagglait premiers on March 26 on Netflix.