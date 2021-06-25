Despite the pandemic gloom, things are looking bright and sunny for filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The director, who is a part of the anthology series Ray that's streaming on Netflix from today, will start shooting for his next Bengali film, X=Prem from July 2 onwards.

After the blockbuster Dwitiyo Purush that released last year, Mukherji is all set to helm this project produced by SVF which is a romantic spiel. The film will feature a mix of fresh and known faces including Anindya Sengupta, Shruti Das, Arjun Chakrabarty and Madhurima Basak.

While Anindya and Shruti will debut as actors, Arjun and Madhurima will be paired together for the first time in this film. The film is about a couple, Khilat, a software engineer and Joyee, who goes through various challenges of life and how they deal with certain unexpected events in their lives. The movie shows how they overcome the challenges through scientific methods and how love can ease out any crease.



"I have been getting a lot of requests from the audience to come up with a romantic film for a long time, now. The time has finally arrived and X=Prem is definitely a new-age romantic film that will reflect the beautiful shades of college romance in a different light. The concept is very much familiar yet so very different from the core. And the best part is that the film will have four young and energetic talents. It's always a delight to work with newcomers and I am therefore looking forward to the journey,” tells Srijit.

“Srijit Mukherji has been an all-time favourite director of mine. Getting to be directed by him is a huge deal for me. I like my role in the film and I can’t wait for the shoot to start. I am sure that X=Prem is going to be a very special work of mine,” tells Madhurima, a popular television actor, who will be working with Mukherji for the first time.

Arjun Chakraborty, who was last seen and appreciated for his role in Subhrajit Mitra's Avijatrik, which's yet to release, is equally ecstatic. “I really liked the script of the film and I have a very interesting character to play. I think this kind of romantic tale has not been tried in Bengali films much, a perfect blend of romance, drama and science,” he shares.

‘X=Prem’ deals with the complexities of human emotions and selflessness of love as well as the pain one has to face in life. Besides this Bengali movie, Srijit will also start filming for the Hindi film Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu, which based on cricketer Mithali raj's life.