Sonu Sood, who has won the hearts of his fans through his philanthropic work over the last one year during the COVID-induced lockdown, has now posted a fun, light-hearted video where he was seen selling eggs, bread, chips, and other groceries on a bicycle.

Calling his mobile grocery services, ‘Sonu Sood ki Supermarket’ in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Sonu was seen sitting on a bicycle loaded with various food suppplies, explaining the prices for essentials and snacks like eggs, bread, chips, and pav.

Watch the video here:

Sonu Sood started off by jokingly saying that malls were not exactly shut since his “most important and expensive supermarket” was now ready. He also explained the price for each of the articles that he was “selling.” He said in Hindi, “Who says the mall is shut? The most important and most expensive supermarket is ready. See, I have everything. There are eggs, which are currently priced at ₹6 each, then I have a big packet of bread which costs ₹40, the smaller one costs ₹22. I also have pav, rusk, puffed rice, chips etc. (sic).”

Urging his fans to place their orders quickly, Sonu added, “Whoever wants it, come and take it. Place your orders quickly. Now it’s delivery time, which is very important. See you, friend. Sonu Sood’s supermarket. It’s a hit. Bye.”

Sonu Sood captioned the video, “Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness (sic).” Based on his hashtag, Sonu’s gesture appeared to be a subtle message to promote small businesses during the pandemic.

Sonu turned saviour during the COVID-19 pandemic by arranging transport facilities for thousands of migrants returning home during the lockdown, arranging hospital beds and oxygen supply for those in need, generating employment and education opportunities for the needy, and more.

