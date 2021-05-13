Sonu Sood turns down requests to run for the post of Prime Minister of India

Actor Sonu Sood, who has become a saviour for thousands of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his philanthropy, recently met with requests to run for the post of Prime Minister of India.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant too rooted for Sonu Sood, saying he should be the next Prime Minister of India.

However, Sonu Sood was not on board with the idea and had a conversation regarding this with the paparazzi on Tuesday.

“Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai (I’m better off as a common man),” said Sonu Sood, who was also seen serving cold drinks to the media.

He added that contesting elections was “not his work.”



“Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na (My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections, that's not my work),” he added.

Incidentally, this is not the first time people could be seen rooting for Sonu. Last week, a user had tagged comedian Vir Das and said, “@thevirdas for prime minister 2024, (sic)” to which the latter had replied, “Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood.”

Sonu Sood has been helping thousands of people with the supply of oxygen and arranging for hospital beds amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress recently announced that he is importing oxygen plants from France to be set up in India.

“We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19,” read the official statement.