Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping people from various sections of society during the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday that he is importing oxygen plants from France and other countries to be installed in various cities here.

Sonu Sood added that he is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the states that are worst-hit by COVID-19, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

Sonu Sood said in his statement, “We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from COVID-19.”

According to media reports, an official release said the first plant has already been ordered and will be arriving in India in 10-12 days.

He had added, “Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don’t lose more lives.”

Sonu Sood emerged a saviour amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his countless philanthropic deeds for people across the country, including transporting thousands of migrant workers back to their hometowns, arranging supply of oxygen and other medicinal requirements to COVID-19 patients, forming a foundation to help people in need, sourcing employment opportunities for those in need, and providing food, to name a few.

