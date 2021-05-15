Sonu Sood and his team have been working relentlessly, leaving no stone unturned, towards Covid relief throughout the country. Earlier this week, his team helped Bengaluru Police in averting a major tragedy at a city hospital, saving the lives of many COVID-19 patients.

According to reports, an oxygen leak was detected in Bengaluru's Shreyas hospital, following which Sonu’s team and local cops rushed to the site with an adequate number of cylinders. Had they not acted promptly, at least 20-22 lives might have had run into danger over the unavailability of oxygen.

Some days ago, Sonu Sood along with his team worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru after receiving an SOS call.



"This was the sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones," Sood told a media publication, adding, "I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that makes me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people."

Earlier on Monday, Sonu Sood informed that he is importing oxygen plants from France and other countries. The actor also shared that he is planning to install at least four oxygen plants in the states that are worst hit by COVID-19, including Delhi and Maharashtra.



