Sambhav Jain who was previously seen in MX Player's Sweet and Sour and the web series Becharey will now be playing a cop in the web series Rudrakaal that is streaming on Disney Hotstar. Directed by Santosh Shetty, it also stars Bhanu Uday, Shruti Marathe, Flora Saini, Dipannita Sharma, Rajit Kapur among other actors.

Talking about Rudrakaal Sambhav says, "It is a finite thriller series based on crime investigations. It is a story of an honest and brave DCP Ranjan Chittoda who is investigating the murder of his mentor".

While revealing a glimpse of his character in Rudrakal, the actor says, "I'm playing the role of Mahesh, a protégé of Ranjan Chittoda. He is a young cop working in the Mumbai Police force. He has progressed under Ranjan’s mentorship over the years. Ranjan is not just a senior officer and a mentor, but also a father-figure to him".

"Mahesh’s father Patil died on-duty during an operation led by Ranjan. Ranjan had always held Patil in high regards as a sincere, dutiful cop and has deep regrets for not being able to save his life. And the only way he could pay back his devastated family was by mentoring his orphaned son Mahesh and providing him with the right guidance to be an achiever in life. Mahesh has always considered Rajan more of a father than a senior officer and any order coming from him is not less than a holy command," he further says.

Needless to say, the actor is very excited about this series. Besides this series, he will be seen in the series Rikshaw that is produced by Shilpa Shetty. He has also worked in the movie Shamil as the lead character. And now, the young actor, who had done cameos in Gully Boy and good Newwz, is looking forward to giving his best as Mahesh.