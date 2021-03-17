Tollywood actor Koel Mallick's thriller film Flyover to release this April 2
If you adored Koel Mallick for her heart-wrenching performance in Soukarya Ghosal's Rawkto Rawhoshyo last Puja, this year, the beautiful actor is back with another whodunnit thriller named Flyover.
The film produced by Surinder Films and directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee will get released this April 2 just ahead of the Bengali New Year.
A gripping thriller, Flyover is the story of Bidisha, a journalist who is working around a report on traffic rule violations. One night, she gets arrested for murder which leads to a gripping saga of investigation.
Apart from Koel, the cast includes Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ravi Shaw, Koushik Roy and Shnatilala Mukherjee among others. The music has been composed by Anupam Roy and Souvik Basu is the Director of photography.
This will be Koel's first release of the year.