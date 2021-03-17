If you adored Koel Mallick for her heart-wrenching performance in Soukarya Ghosal's Rawkto Rawhoshyo last Puja, this year, the beautiful actor is back with another whodunnit thriller named Flyover.

Gaurav Chakrabarty

The film produced by Surinder Films and directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee will get released this April 2 just ahead of the Bengali New Year.

A gripping thriller, Flyover is the story of Bidisha, a journalist who is working around a report on traffic rule violations. One night, she gets arrested for murder which leads to a gripping saga of investigation.

Ravi Shaw

Apart from Koel, the cast includes Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ravi Shaw, Koushik Roy and Shnatilala Mukherjee among others. The music has been composed by Anupam Roy and Souvik Basu is the Director of photography.