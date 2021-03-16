It happens only once in a while in our film industry that an idea truly surprises us and Pagglait appears to be one of those rare stories. Starring Sanya Malhotra, the story revolves around a young widow who has lost her husband within five months of her marriage. But her reaction is in sync with society's expectations. Why is she not mourning the way everybody expects her to? Only the film will tell us.

But, the trailer released today hints at her eventually taking the reigns of her life into her own hands as she sets onto the path of self-discovery. The trailer also promises a fun ride with plenty of room for humour in this tragedy.



The film boasts of a strong cast. While Sanya Malhotra, who has previously proved her mettle in films like Photograph, Pataakha and Ludo, is in the lead role, the ensemble cast consisting of promising actors like Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

Talking about the origin of the idea, its writer and director Umesh Bist reveals that the story comes from a personal experience. "It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who's surrounded by a family that is eager to make decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together,” he shares.



Pagglait has Sikhya Entertainment, a boutique production house that has produced films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Masaan, as one of the producers. "Pagglait is rooted in deep family ethos and captures Sandhya's internal journey. It will have at least one family member for everyone to relate with.’’ shares its CEO Guneet Monga.

Pagglait releases on Netflix on March 26