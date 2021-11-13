Shahid Kapoor starts filming for Ali Abbas Zafar's next in UAE

Shahid Kapoor has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled next in the UAE. The film is described as a ‘stylish, relentless action-packed ride’. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment.

Sharing a picture from the first day, Ali tweeted, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor… are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs (sic).”

Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangspic.twitter.com/Ibj7YtrpQ5

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 12, 2021

Shahid wrote, “Day 1. Blood, grime and lots of action. Here we go… Ali Abbas Zafar… Better get your game face on (sic).”

Blood... Crime ... And lots of action... Here we go ... @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on! pic.twitter.com/yM3nLppY6A

— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 12, 2021

As per reports, the film is an adaptation of Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), a 2011 French action thriller starring Tomer Sisley. The story follows a police officer with drug connections trying to rescue his son. It was previously remade in Tamil as Thoonga Vanam and in Telugu as Cheekati Rajyam.

Shahid has finished filming for his debut web series, directed by Raj and DK for Amazon Prime Video. His next theatrical release will be Jersey. The sports drama will open in cinemas on December 31 this year.