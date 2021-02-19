Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with a thriller comedy. An Amazon Prime Video original, it will be directed by The Family Man makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This series will be the duo’s next collaboration with Prime. The untitled series which is believed to be a quirky and offbeat thriller is written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, and Hussain Dalal.

The Jab We Met star in his statement said that he always wanted to collaborate with the duo. He also goes onto say that he loved Raj and DK's previous works like Stree, and Go Goa And Gone. "I don’t think I could have asked for a better digital debut. I have huge respect for Raj and DK. It is a privilege to associate with the team. I am also excited to be a part of the Amazon Prime team. When they came to me with the script, I just could not say no. I loved it to that extent. I cannot wait for the audiences to see this madness,” shared Shahid.

In a joint report released by the makers, they said how Shahid was always their first choice for this script. “Shahid is exactly what we want from our character. Right from our first narration, we were on the same page. He is a terrific actor and we love how he brings intensity to his roles. We are certain that his fans will be thrilled to see him in our series,” the duo explained. They also said that the series was based on their favourite script and it is their labour of love.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 2019’s blockbuster movie Kabir Singh. He is currently working on the official remake of the Telugu film - Jersey.