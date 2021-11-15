Predator prequel movie titled Prey

During yesterday's Disney+ Day, the studio has unveiled the title of a new Predator movie, Prey. Previously titled Skulls, the film will be a prequel to the franchise, showing the first Predator hunt on Earth.

The film has a script written by Patrick Aison and is directed by Dan Trachtenberg. As per the official logline, the film is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and will follow Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

Legion-actor Amber Midthunder is set to play the lead in the film, with Dakota Beavers and Dane DiLiegro also joining the cast.

The popular Predator franchise kick-started with 1987's Predator film, which was directed by John McTiernan and written by brothers Jim and John Thomas. The Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer's success in the box office propelled four sequels and two crossovers with the Aliens franchise.

Prey, a 20th Century Studios production, is currently in post-production and is expected to be released on Hulu in Summer, 2022.