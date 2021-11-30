Anuraj Manohar on Nivin Pauly's next: Shekara Varma Rajavu is about politics of common man

After Ishq, director Anuraj Manohar will work with Nivin Pauly on a project titled Shekara Varma Rajavu.

Nivin Pauly will play the eponymous character who happens to be the descendant of a royal family. The actor will also produce through his Pauly Jr. Pictures.

Anuraj tells us that the film is going to be completely different from what he did in Ishq. "It's about the politics of the common man and revolves around the main character, his place in society, and his conflict with it. It's a picture of the current social scenario."

The film is the maiden screenwriting effort of S Ranjith, a media professional. The rest of the cast and technical crew members are in the process of being finalised. The makers are aiming to begin filming next year.