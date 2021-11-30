Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away due to lung-related ailments

Popular Telugu lyricist and writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday at Secunderabad’s KIMS Hospital while battling pneumonia. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Born on May 20, 1955 in Visakhapatnam, Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, better known by his screen name Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, holds a record of having written lyrics for more than 3,000 songs in his lifetime. The lyricist is well-known for his philosophical approach in his songs.

Sastry had penned meaningful and soulful songs for the movie Sirivennela, which is considered one of the best classics of Telugu cinema, earning the name ‘Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’.

Sastry wrote lyrics for many songs in films like Swayam Krushi, Swarna Kamalam, Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, and Pelli Chesi Choodu.

The lyricist has received 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to cinema. Sastry was also awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of arts and aesthetics.

Sastry’s recent hit song was ‘Samaja Varagamana’ in the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikaunthapurramloo.

Condolences poured in for Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry on social media. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati offered his condolences to Sastry’s family and wrote on Twitter: “Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Actor Jr NTR tweeted, “The news that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was no more made me very upset. Although his pen, written by Aluperugaka, is still standing today, the letters he wrote will remain memorable to all as long as the Telugu language exists. I wholeheartedly pray to that God to grant peace to his soul (sic).”

Meanwhile, actor Siddharth spoke about how Sastry had taught him to read poetry when he was younger. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu (sic).”