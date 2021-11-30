Allu Arjun, Samantha begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rise

Actors Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have begun shooting for the last song of Pushpa: The Rise on Monday. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the special song will be shot in a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City for five days, starting from Monday.



With this, the entire shooting of Pushpa: The Rise will be completed and as the release date is inching closer, the team will move on to the promotions. Grapevine is that Allu Arjun will promote their film on one of the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.



Meanwhile, the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise will be released on December 6. Set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, the film tells the story of the red sander smugglers and their nexus to illegally transport the forest produce.



The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is being directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.



The film is being made primarily in Telugu, and will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise is set for a theatrical release on December 17.