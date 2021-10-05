Mohanlal wraps up shooting for Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man

Mohanlal with the team of 12th Man

Mohanlal and all the cast members of Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man have completed shooting for the film, which had started rolling in mid-August.

Touted as a mystery thriller, the film has Mohanlal playing the central character alongside 14 other actors.

Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Anu Sithara, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Anusree, Chandunadh, Aditi Ravi, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair are among the cast members.

Satheesh Kurup shot the film set mainly in Idukki. KR Krishnakumar wrote the script of the film edited by VS Vinayak. Anil Johnson as the composer of the background score, and Rajeev Kovilakom as art director.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal will next join the yet-to-be-titled Shaji Kailas thriller that has already commenced filming.