These 6 Indian actors will be seen in upcoming Hollywood films

Bollywood actors and actresses are much loved across the globe, but for these artistes Hollywood still remains a dream place to be. While many try their luck to bag an international production, just a few make the cut. Here's a list of six Indian actors who will be seen in upcoming Hollywood flicks:

Hrithik Roshan

First of the many is our Greek God, Hrithik Roshan who is all set to make his debut in an American spy thriller. All set to play the parallel lead, the news has brought a lot of curiosity and excitement for his fans. He has the Indian audience grooving to his moves already. It is only a matter of time before we see the star make the world swoon to his act.

Alia Bhatt

Next in life is the millennial heartthrob Alia Bhatt. She has recently signed with William Morris Endeavour, the same agency that represents the likes of Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron to name a few. Critically acclaimed and commercially applauded, it is only a matter of time before this fireball of talent makes her talent known internationally. She is known for her versatility and we are eager to know what role Alia will choose to mark her Hollywood debut.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher is all set to play his part in Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man. Extremely excited to land the project, Sikandar has been known to play unusual characters that suit his persona. It is only a matter of time before we see what he has to offer us through his role in this project.

Dhanush

Next in line is the superstar of South Indian cinema, Dhanush who will soon be seen in The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (of Avengers fame) the film is an action thriller based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. The film also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush might most probably be playing the head of one of the teams that are after freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry played by Ryan Gosling.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait is all set to star in Apple TV's international mega original series Foundation based on the series of Novels by Isssac Asimov. The series has been created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman and has Kubbra playing the role of Phara Keaen, a Grand Huntress from Planet Anacreon. The first episodes of the series came out on September 24.

Ali Fazal

Last but not the least, Ali Fazal will soon be seen in the Hollywood film, Death on the Nile which is a follow-up to director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. It stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Leticia Wright and Emma Mackey among others. Both films are adapted from renowned Agatha Christie books.