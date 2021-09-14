Pratik Gandhi-starrer Raavan Leela renamed as Bhavai

The makers of Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that Raavan Leela has been renamed as Bhavai.



With this move, the team behind the film reportedly wanted to respect the sentiments of the audience who have been requesting it to change the title of the film.



"For me, every story that I'm a part of is a way to connect with your hearts & to not hurt any sentiments!

We as a team have collectively made a decision to change the name of our film to #BHAVAI," tweeted Pratik Gandhi.



Jald hi mulakat hogi.

See you on 1st Oct in cinemas with your friends & family!pic.twitter.com/NMsp7KPrug — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 14, 2021



Director Hardik Gajjar said: "I am happy to honour the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is a resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour. Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film.

"Audiences have showered Pratik with love for his work and we hope that this film will only see it multiply. It's a film that is close to our hearts and we are confident that audiences will love it with all their hearts too."

Bhavai also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles, the musical drama is all set to enthral the audience on October 1.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures,

The film is set to release in cinemas on October 1.



