Steve Coogan to play sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC One's The Reckoning

Actor Steve Coogan has been roped in to play the role of sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC One's upcoming drama series The Reckoning.

Written by Neil McKay, the miniseries will centre on the disgraced English television personality's life from his childhood to after his death in 2011, when he was ultimately found to have abused more than 500 children.

Savile rose from a working-class background to become one of the most famous personalities on television. He is best known for hosting Top of the Pops, a popular music chart program, from its 1964 premiere to the late '80s. From 1975 to 1994, he also hosted Jim'll Fix It, where he granted the wishes described in letters mostly written by children.

According to the makers, the series will explore both Savile's rise to fame and his final years fighting rumours about his private life, exploring how the presenter used his celebrity status and powerful connections to conceal his wrongdoings and to hide in plain sight.

The Reckoning will be directed by Sandra Goldbacher, with Jeff Pope serving as executive producer.