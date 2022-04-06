Boomerang: Shine Tom Chacko-Samyuktha Menon headline thriller 

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the motion poster of a new film starring Shine Tom Chacko and Samyuktha Menon. Titled Boomerang, the feature, directed by Manu Sudhakaran, also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baiju Santhosh and Dain Davis, among others. Former media professional Krishnadas Panky penned the screenplay.

Speaking to us, Krishnadas shared that Boomerang swirls around events in an apartment. However, he clarifies that it's not a single setting narrative. "I don't think Malayalam cinema has explored this terrain before. The main theme is the dark side of technology, particularly the perils of smartphones and social media and their negative impact on a set of individuals," says the writer, adding that it's a "small film that's strong on content" and can be tagged a "darkly comic thriller".

Boomerang, which has Vishnu Narayanan behind the camera, was filmed during the pandemic. The makers completed the first schedule during the first wave and finished the rest during the second wave. The film will most likely get a theatrical release in May.

Akhil AR edited the film, and Subheer Ali Khan composed the soundtrack with lyrics by Ajith Perumbavoor.

Ajji Medayyil and Thoufeek R produced Boomerang under the banners Good Company and Easy Fly Productions.

Interestingly, Krishnadas also wrote the Shane Nigam-Vinay Forrt starrer Bermuda, helmed by TK Rajeev Kumar. The shoot has been completed, and a release date is expected soon.