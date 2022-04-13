Anek avoids clash with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, new release out

Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will now be released on May 27 as opposed to the initial date of May 13. The date was revised to avoid a clash with Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role.

The decision was taken after a discussion between Aditya Chopra, YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani, and Anek producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann's film's trailer will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This is the first time a non-YRF film's trailer is attached to a YRF film.

“Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to May 27. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of the audiences’ attention. As a token of gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar," said YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Bhushan Kumar said that one should be "open to accommodate the best interests of the films," and added, "I believe that the film industry is one big family and we should always be open to accommodate the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek are very promising films."

“A lot of hard work and planning goes into the making of a film. We were happy to shift the release of Anek by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced-out manner," said director-producer Anubhav Sinha. Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks.