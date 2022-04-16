Levi Miller joins Marvel's Kraven the Hunter

Actor Levi Miller, best known for playing Peter Pan in Pan, has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming film Kraven the Hunter

The actor joins a previously announced slate of actors including, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who will play the titular character), Fred Hechinger (Chameleon), Ariana DeBose (Calypso), and Russell Crowe. Details about Miller's role are currently kept under wraps.

Written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, the film is set to be directed by JC Chandor.

Kraven is best known as one of Spider-Man's most popular nemeses. Created by Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the character made his comic debut in 1964's The Amazing Spider-Man No. 15. Over his long tenure in the comics, Kraven is best known for the classic 1980s storyline Kraven’s Last Hunt, in which the villain succeeds in defeating Spider-Man, burying him alive, and assuming his identity.

Kraven the Hunter is set for a release on January 13, 2023. The film is produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach.

Kraven the Hunter is one of the many projects in development at Sony for its Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. The studio has released Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and has the Jared Leto-starrer Morbius set to release in April. The studio is also developing a Madame Web movie with Dakota Johnson attached to star.

Miller is best known for playing the role of Peter Pan in 2015’s Pan, opposite Hugh Jackman. His other credits include A Wrinkle in Time, American Exit, and Streamline.

