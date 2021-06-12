This week witnessed the premiere of Loki on Disney+Hotstar Premium, a six episode series that marks the character’s first leading role. The series showcases Loki stepping out of his brother’s shadow post the events of Avengers: Endgame, and international heartthrob Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous character. The actor in an interview opened up about how was his experience of getting back to the character of Loki. He says Loki has very less information about himself. “It was interesting and was sort of like a time travel all by itself. Going back and putting on the costume I wore back in 2011. It was the same clothes and it’s strange to go back to a fork in the road and Loki goes one way and that Loki does not know the things that the audience know. So, it is interesting to play a character who has less information about his own life than the audience do. I found that interesting,” says the actor.

He further adds that one of the reasons to do Loki was its completely new avatar in this series. “The ambition of this series was so exciting for me because I have played this character for a long time. I was quite keen not to repeat what we had done in the past and let that live and take it further. It just gets bigger and better.”

In the series, Loki shares banter with everyone on the screen and apart from his brother Thor, with whom Tom’s character shares most of the screen time, Tom feels Loki can have more screen time with The Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan and Wakanda. “There are so many Avengers. I think The Winter soldier maybe, with Sebastian Stan. Maybe somebody from Wakanda since Loki has never met anybody from there so that would be interesting. I think probably they would look down at him and think he is pathetic. So yeah! Some of the characters like Danai Gurira’s character, Dr. Strange,” he reveals.

Interestingly, Tom quips Loki should be paired with Spider Man, “It would be interesting for Loki and Spider Man to meet because then you have ‘TH’ and the other ‘TH’ and whatever conversation they have will be cool,”

The series also brings Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius in the series. Tom shares exciting chemistry with Owen in the show and is all praises for the actor saying he is fantastic. “Owen is so playful, so smart, and so clever. He is such a brilliant actor, and we had a really good time,” he shares.

Tom also has some message to his Indian fan. he says, “I want to tell all the fans in India, thank you so much for supporting me and these characters in the films. I really hope you like what we have done with Loki, and I think you are going to enjoy it.”

Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, the series also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Loki is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.