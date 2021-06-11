Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous title character Loki, and is joined by Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius in the series. The series is about time travel and bridging timelines, as Loki is captured by an organisation called the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Speaking about what the TVA is, actor Owen Wilson says, “The TVA, Time Variance Authority, is responsible for the way the universe is unfolding. Their motto is - For All Time, Always. And there are these threads that time can follow in different realities and different storylines,” explains Owen.

Further he says that the TVA is the one grand perspective of looking down on what happens in the universe. “It’s following some sort of pattern that the TVA is responsible for ensuring—not just good, bad or chaos but simply it’s following the proper timeline that only the TVA is privy to, particularly the timekeepers that Mobius works for,” he adds.

Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, Loki is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in English and Hindi.