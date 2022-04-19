Thar trailer out: Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in a western thriller

The trailer of Thar is out. The film, a western set in Rajasthan, stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, with dialogues by Anurag Kashyap.

In Thar, Harshvarrdhan plays an antique dealer who gets caught in a violent plot. Anil portrays a police officer, with a jolly company by his Mr. India co-star Satish Kaushik. The story centres on a chain of deaths in the arid sweeps of the Thar desert. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a bride in distress—a western staple—and is joined by dancer Mukti Mohan in her feature acting debut.

Thar combines the aesthetics of classic spaghetti westerns with that of an urgent crime thriller. The film has been shot by Shreya Dev Dube (Bittu, Cat Sticks). The music is a melange of Morricone tributes and Rajasthani folk.

"Before every project, I try to watch all the great films in that genre," Anil Kapoor told Cinema Express at the trailer launch. "I saw all the Sergio Leone movies. I love Once Upon a Time in the West, which wasn't a big success on release. I also like No Country for Old Men by the Coen brothers."

Raj said the film is a stylistic exercise in creating an Indian western, citing films like Sholay (the trailer ends with a reference to Ramesh Sippy's 1975 hit).

Thar is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6. According to the official synopsis, "The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth..."